Zubair Firdaus

Firdaus is making his third Championship start. He has made the cut in each of the past two years in Thailand and Australia. Had four top-25 finishes in the 2023-2024 season for San Jose State, including T-11 in both the 2023 Alister Mackenzie Invitational and the 2024 Goodwin and T-13 in the 2024 Mountain West Championship. Prior to his collegiate career, he won both the 2018 Queensland Boys’ Amateur in Australia and the 2019 Asia-Pacific Junior Amateur in Singapore.

Past Performance