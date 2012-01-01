Zubair Firdaus

ZubairFirdaus
Country Representing
Malaysia
Age22
Bio
Firdaus is making his third Championship start. He has made the cut in each of the past two years in Thailand and Australia. Had four top-25 finishes in the 2023-2024 season for San Jose State, including T-11 in both the 2023 Alister Mackenzie Invitational and the 2024 Goodwin and T-13 in the 2024 Mountain West Championship. Prior to his collegiate career, he won both the 2018 Queensland Boys’ Amateur in Australia and the 2019 Asia-Pacific Junior Amateur in Singapore.