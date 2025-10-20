 Mao Matsuyama
Country Representing
Japan
Japan
Age
17
Hometown
Aichi
Appearances
2025
Bio

Matsuyama is making his first Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year, he finished runner-up in the Japan High School Spring Championship, T-6 in the Japan Junior Championship and T-7 in the Royal Junior. In 2024 at the age of 15, he became the youngest-ever winner of the Japan Amateur Championship, breaking the record previously set by a 17-year-old Takumi Kanaya in 2015. He also won the Toyota Junior World Cup and finished fifth in both the Japan Junior Championship and Dunlop Phoenix Tournament Challenge last year.  