Jehangir is making his fifth Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won the Punjab Open Championship and finished runner-up in the Rumanza Open Championship in Pakistan. In 2023, he won an individual gold medal and a team silver medal in the Pakistan National Games and finished runner-up in the Pakistan National Amateur Championship. Jehangir represented his country in the 2022 Eisenhower Trophy in France and the 2023 Asian Games in China.

Past Performance