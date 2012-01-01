Ajalawich Anantasethakul

Anantasethakul is making his first Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year, he won both the Singapore Junior Championship and Malaysia International Junior Open and reached the round of 32 in the U.S. Junior Amateur in Texas. In 2024, he had six wins and 18 top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events. In 2023, he won the Boys 13 division of the U.S. Kids Golf World Teen Championship in North Carolina and the Boys 12-13 division of the Optimist International Junior Championship in Florida.