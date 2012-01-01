Yeo is making his third Championship start. In 2022 in Thailand, he finished T-29 in his Asia-Pacific Amateur debut and was one of two AAC Academy participants to make the cut with Vietnam’s Anh Minh Nguyen. Earlier in 2024, he won the North Sumatera Amateur Open in Indonesia and recorded top-five finishes in both the Kedah Amateur Open and Kuala Lumpur Amateur Open in Malaysia. Yeo represented his country in both the 2022 Junior Presidents Cup in North Carolina and the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Past Performance