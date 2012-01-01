Shoon Kobayashi

Kobayashi is making his first Championship start. In 2024, he has won the Kanto Amateur Championship and finished eighth in the Japan Amateur Championship. After winning the 2023 Royal Junior in Japan to earn his first World Amateur Golf Ranking points, he went on to record top-20 finishes in both the Japan Amateur Championship and Japan Junior Championship, earned low amateur honors in the Japan Golf Tour’s Casio World Open with a T-18 performance and competed in The Amateur Championship in England and the Junior World Championships in San Diego later that year.