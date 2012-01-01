Khalifa Almaraisi

Almaraisi is making his third Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won a World Amateur Golf Ranking event in Bahrain and finished fourth in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Qatar and ninth in both the Oman Amateur Open and the Jordan Open. He also competed in the DP World Tour’s Bahrain Championship in January. Almaraisi has represented Bahrain in numerous competitions, including the Eisenhower Trophy and the Pan Arab Championship.

Past Performance