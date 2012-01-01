Rayhan Latief

Latief is making his third Championship start. He finished T-31 last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. In 2024, he has two wins and five top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events. In 2023, he won a team bronze medal for Indonesia in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. Is a two-time International Junior Presidents Cup team member and was 1-1-1 in Canada in September.

Past Performance