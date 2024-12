Shana’ah is making his first Championship start. His older brother, Mousa, competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2022 in Thailand and in 2023 in Australia. In 2024, Hashem has won four World Amateur Golf Ranking events in the United Arab Emirates and has earned his first ranking points. In an interview last year with AACGolf.com, Mousa talked about how golf is growing in Jordan and mentioned how his younger brother was getting into the game.