AAC Academy Promotes Early Preparation At Te Arai

With the 2026 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on the horizon, players across the vast region have begun preparing in earnest for the opportunity to represent their country at one of the most unique backdrops in the world: Te Arai Links.

This week, 16 players from across the Asia-Pacific got the chance to develop their skills on-site at Te Arai as a part of the event’s ongoing AAC Academy program intended to enhance the capabilities of players in developing golf nations in an effort to advance their skills and create heroes.

This contingent – which represented 12 countries in total – began the week with personalized club-fitting exercises, the first of many unique experiences from the week. Over the following days, the group began coaching rotations that spanned across range sessions, short game challenges, putting instruction, physio assessments, mental coaching, etc. These sessions, which also included on-course coaching, allowed for one-on-one instruction with renowned coaches, including: sports psychologist John Crampton; international development/putting coach Stephen Deane; sport science/biomechanical analyst Ryan Lumsden; Golf NSW regional manager & development coach Andrew Welsford; playing professional Scott Barr and physiotherapist Matt Green.

The best part of the Academy has been learning as much as possible. Jabez Ireng

Rajat Rai, an 18-year-old from Fiji, entered the week ‘hoping to gain a deeper understanding’ of where his game stacked up and ‘gain insight into the barriers that may be limiting his potential’. After several days on the ground, he declared the week a rousing success.

“The best part so far has definitely been the group of boys that have come down,” said Rai. “Getting the mix with Asia and the Pacific Islands is a very good mix for all the boys. Very valuable … A lesson yesterday with Mr. Stevie D [Stephen Deane] on the putting green [was invaluable]. It was very good for green-reading which helped me a lot.”

Rai is one of nine participants this week who have previously competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur. He joins his countryman Shakeel Pillay, Malaysia’s Maverick Chua, Samoa’s Aaron Evalu, India’s Anshul Mishra, Indonesia’s Kenneth Sutianto and William Justin Wijaya, Thailand’s Parin Sarasmut and the Philippines’ Shinichi Suzuki as those who know what to expect from prior appearances. Mishra, Sarasmut, Sutianto and Suzuki have each made the cut, with Mishra’s debut last year resulting in a T-7 finish in Dubai. Seven participants this week have yet to experience the international stage that the Asia-Pacific Amateur provides: New Zealand (Māori) representatives Ivan Adams and Cordell Henare, the Solomon Islands’ Timothy Dalo, Papua New Guinea’s Jabez Ireng, Vietnam’s Trong Hoang Nguyen and the Cook Islands’ Tahitoa Webb and Tane Wichman.

For Ireng, one of the youngest player on-site at just 15 years old, the week is just the start of his goal of one day becoming the top golfer in all of Papua New Guinea.

“The best part of the Academy has been learning as much as possible,” reflected Ireng. “From the short-game practice to driving, putting and exercising … The putting techniques have been really effective for me and I think I’m going to bring some of them home to practice.”

One aspect of the week that received a consensus amongst the group: Te Arai Links will provide a show-stopping backdrop for the 2026 Asia-Pacific Amateur later this fall.

“This facility is very beautiful,” marveled Ireng. “I think it is the best course I’ve played in my entire life. It’s top-notch.”