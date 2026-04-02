Family Instills the Joy of Competing for Fifa Laopakdee Ahead of Dream Masters Debut

By Chuah Choo Chiang

There is a certain calmness about current Asian No. 1 amateur golfer, Pongsapak “Fifa” Laopakdee that feels almost misplaced as he prepares for a dream debut at the Masters Tournament.

In today’s game, where social media noise is ever present, the 21-year-old Thai will arrive at Augusta National carrying something far less tangible, yet more enduring – calm, perspective and a mental strength that belies his age.

When Fifa won the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club last October to fulfil his lifelong ambition of earning a Masters start, the slender Thai smiled his way from six shots back in the final round to triumph.

He did not fret over the deficit to 54-hole leader Taisei Nagasaki of Japan. Instead, his focus was internal, to compete against himself and resist any temptation to fantasize about the trophy and coveted Masters invitation awarded to the champion. Fifa duly prevailed in a play-off, becoming the first Thai winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

Long before his breakthrough in Dubai, however, Fifa was simply a boy learning the game for the joy of it. There was no grand design imposed by his parents, no rigid pathway mapped out in pursuit of excellence.

His parents, particularly his father Peter, a golf teaching professional, made a conscious decision early on: let the game find Fifa. And it did.

Peter keeps a photo of a 2-year-old Fifa swinging a plastic club and striking table tennis balls around the house. It speaks not of precocity, but of environment. Golf was not forced upon him, it was introduced gently until it became part of who he is.

“Fifa enjoyed a typical childhood,” reflected Peter. “He played golf simply for fun and laughter. We never pressured him toward a specific sport. But with golf clubs around the house, he grew to learn about the equipment within his reach. Watching me play inspired him, leading Fifa to fall in love with the sport that was already a part of our daily lives.”

The emphasis on enjoyment became a guiding principle in Fifa’s upbringing. Peter and his wife, Dr. Wipaporn Laopakdee, fostered an ultra-positive environment at home, instilling in their eldest son the values of respect, humility and composure.

“In our family, we choose support over scolding. By reacting to his mistakes with encouragement instead of anger, he learned to prioritize his love for the game over the score. This environment has built his resilience. No matter how a hole ends, he heads to the next one with a smile and a positive mindset,” said Peter, who gave his son the “Fifa” nickname as part of Thai culture and the fact he is a massive soccer fan.

“I’ve always made it a point to guide him and keep his spirits high. My friends and I believe in playing with a light heart … we never let errors get the best of us, regardless of the stakes. Our family uses real-match scenarios as case studies for Fifa. We discuss which behaviors are acceptable and which are inappropriate and ask for his perspective so he can learn.

“He has a deep understanding of the nature of sports, accepting there are both wins and losses. This demonstrates a strong, unwavering spirit and a level of emotional control that far exceeds many players his age.”

At 13, Fifa earned a call-up to the Thailand national amateur team. His talent was evident, as was his determination to excel both on the golf course and in the classroom.

His practice routine was relentless. Both Fifa and his father would spend four to five hours at the range after school, often late into the evening, driven largely by Fifa’s own desire to refine his swing. Weekends were reserved for playing on the golf course, while Mondays were strictly no-golf days to allow him to simply be a teenager.

“When Fifa was called up to the national team, he had to attend training camps, which led to significant time away from the classroom. This prompted his teachers to express concern, even suggesting he might need to scale back his golf schedule to focus more on his studies,” said Peter.

“However, Fifa was resolute. He made a promise to his teachers that despite his demanding training schedule, he would never neglect his education. He is determined to excel in both golf and academics.”

Now a junior at Arizona State University, a collegiate powerhouse whose alumni include Masters champions Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm, Fifa now carries that same determination and composure into every tournament. A double bogey does not linger. He smiles, resets and moves on.

What gives his parents even greater pride is that his foundation extends well beyond golf.

“Fifa is a well-mannered and humble young man,” his father said. “He remains grounded and never boasts, always showing genuine respect to everyone he meets. Whenever a friend feels unwell, he takes the initiative to contact his mother to seek medical advice.”

The Laopakdee family, including Fifa’s younger brother, nicknamed “Putter”, now a freshman at the University of California, Riverside, will converge at Augusta National to support him as he becomes the first Thai amateur to tee it up on those hallowed grounds. The ultimate dream, Peter says, is one day to wear the famous Green Jacket.

“As a young boy, Fifa watched the Masters on television and was captivated by the massive crowds and electric atmosphere. He asked what it would take to wear the Green Jacket. My answer was simple – ‘You must be a champion.’

“That moment ignited a lifelong fire within him that one day, he too will stand among the world's best at Augusta National, secure a Masters title and earn the right to wear that Green Jacket at least once in his life.