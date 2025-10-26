Laopakdee Seeks to Write His Own Comeback Story at AAC

By Chuah Choo Chiang

Fifa Laopakdee was stumped when asked what his favorite sporting comeback story was.

“That’s a good question,” the 20-year-old Thai mulled following a third round of 2-under 70 which left him in solo third but six shots back of runaway leader, Taisei Nagasaki of Japan at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on Saturday.

Laopakdee tried to think of a suitable response but he could not come up with one. However, he knows he has a massive sand dune to climb at the Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis course if he is to become the first Thai golfer to lift the region’s premier amateur title since its inception in 2009.

The Arizona State University junior couldn’t keep pace with the 16-year-old Nagasaki, who snared eight stunning birdies to streak ahead of the pack where Sunday’s champion will earn coveted invitations to the Masters Tournament and The Open next year.

“I think I have a pretty good start. Birdied the first hole and after that, couldn't make the putts. Just keep making par, par, par,” said Laopakdee, who is the highest-ranked golfer in the field this week.

“He (Nagasaki) kept making birdies, get away from me and the back nine, felt a little bit better that I birdied 11, birdied 13. Got the momentum back. But it just sucks that the last few holes, I couldn't make birdies. It sucks that I bogeyed from the greenside on 18.”

He was kicking himself hard for dropping a shot for a second straight day at the par-5, 18th hole, chunking a chip and then three-putting to end his third round on a sour note. The closing hole at the iconic Majlis course has over the years witnessed drama on the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, which has been won by the likes of Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Rory McIlroy.

Laopakdee, who is making his fourth Asia-Pacific Amateur start this week, fired four rounds of par or better to finish T5 on home soil in 2022, admitting he had let slip a great chance to rewrite Thai golf history then after being in contention during the final day.

Come Sunday, he has nothing to lose, with Nagasaki, who is making his Championship debut, seemingly poised to become the fourth Japanese winner of the Championship after Hideki Matsuyama (2010, 2011), Takumi Kanaya (2018) and Keita Nakajima (2021). His week’s best of 65 on Saturday saw him establish a new 54-hole record of 17-under, beating the previous mark by three strokes.

The Thai reckons he has to throw caution to the wind and be aggressive when opportunities arise, although a slightly wayward driver isn’t helping his cause. “Strategy‑wise, I probably have to attack the pin more. But I can't get too greedy. I can't make any silly bogey. Hopefully the putt drops more and Tai misses some shots. He's a real competitive person and he's super composed out there. I will try my best and see what happens,” he said.

“My driver is not good enough, have a left miss. The putting just didn't drop at the important time. Lipped‑out here and there. The irons also have a both‑way miss. So just got to sharpen up a little bit of everything. The most important thing is just keep my focus, stay present and not look too far forward. Can't get too mad about the past.”

Before he tees off in the final group alongside Nagasaki and another Japanese, Rintaro Nakano, who is solo second and five behind the leader, at 11.01am local time Sunday, Laopakdee will remind himself to simply enjoy the occasion.

“Same things, focus on my routine, have fun out there. I think I play the best when I'm having fun. If I am having fun, I think the score will take care by itself,” he said.

Earlier this week, Laopakdee spoke of how Tiger Woods, who is half-Thai, had inspired Thai kids like himself to shoot for the stars. Woods, a 15-time major champion, won on the Majlis course in 2008 when he sensationally fought from four shots back on the last day to win, highlighted by a brilliant birdie putt from about 25 feet on the 18th hole which sparked some wild celebrations.

Laopakdee has a bigger deficit to overcome, but perhaps – even if it seems like a long shot – he could well author a comeback story that he will remember for the rest of his life.