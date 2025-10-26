Runaway Leader Nagasaki Says He’s Struggling with Right Miss Whole Week

By Joy Chakravarty

It’s been three remarkable rounds so far from Japan’s Taisei Nagasaki, who has crushed the 54-hole Championship scoring record by three shots to reach 17 under par at the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

But even more impressive is the fact that despite being a natural draw player, he has been managing a right-side miss with his clubs this whole week. The 16-year-old from Miyazaki has figured out how to score, despite struggling with a swing issue that would dumbfound even seasoned pros.

It crept up on him in a big way for a stretch of four holes on Saturday, starting from his second shot on the par-5 10th hole. And yet, barring the only bogey of the day on the 12th hole, he traversed the back nine of the Majlis course in three under par for a third-round 65, his best round of the Championship after opening with successive rounds of 67.

“Actually, I have been facing that right miss all week. I have tried to adjust myself to that. I have been aiming slightly left than I do usually,” said Nagasaki, who could become the second youngest player to win the Championship after Tianlang Guan’s triumph in 2012 at the age of 14.

Somehow, Gareth Jones, former coach of the Japan National Team and current Director, is not surprised by Nagasaki’s show of grit, and his ability to innovate.

“He is a very impressive player. I met him last December as a 15-year-old, and I’d say he is probably the most thoughtful out of all the players we have,” said Jones. “He carries a journal with him and will write down everything diligently. He did not have to be asked to do this, he started it instinctively and does it after every round.

“He is not a very tall lad, but he is very strong, and what excites us is that he is going to grow some more. We are very excited about his potential over the next few years.”

Nagasaki was playing the Japan Open, considered a test at par with the U.S. Open because of the tough course setup, last week at Nikko Country Club. He was having trouble with the heavy rough at the course.

“Just to give you an insight into how Taisei works… he sent a few pictures to Craig Bishop (the new head coach), but he was in Canada. Craig asked him if he could seek me out and discuss. We met and I told him a few things, and he picked it up instantly. He is a very good learner, and more importantly, he is not afraid to ask for help,” Jones added.

Nagasaki made the cut in the Japan Open, but he would not admit that he was finding the Majlis course easy after such a gruelling test last week.

“It’s not easy as all. But what has helped me is the fact that I am from Miyazaki and many courses there have the same Bermuda grass and rough. So, more than anything else, I find myself comfortable playing in these conditions,” explained Nagasaki, who says he idolizes Keita Nakajima, the 2021 champion of the Asia-Pacific Amateur at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

The Masters has meant a lot to Nagasaki, but he says at the moment, there is only one thing on his mind – his next shot.

“My goal is to play the Masters as a professional and win it someday. But to be able to play it as an amateur would be cool and it would give me an added advantage when I am there the next time,” said Nagasaki.

“I am going to have a nice dinner with my teammates and have fun. That’s what I love doing. And on Sunday, I am going to focus on one shot at a time. Let’s see where I finish after that.”