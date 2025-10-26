 Fifa Laopakdee Makes History at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

October 26, 2025
Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand, winner of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, stands alongside the Masters trophy, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship trophy, and The Open Championship trophy
2025 AAC
Fifa Laopakdee, a 20-year-old from Thailand, came back from a six-stroke deficit to start the final round to win the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course on Sunday. With the win, Laopakdee becomes the first Thai winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur and will receive an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament and an exemption to The 2026 Open at Royal Birkdale.

“I mean, it's obviously amazing,” said Laopkadee. “I think all the Thai fans have been waiting such a long time for a Thai amateur or Thai pro to go compete at the Masters and The Open. This victory, I feel like it's probably gained so many Thai fans. If I check my phone, probably tons of Thai fans texting me right now. Amazing for me, my parents, Thai fans and for my country."

Laopakdee, a junior at Arizona State University, started the day with a deficit to 16-year-old Taisei Nagasaki of Japan, who set a new 54-hole scoring record of 17 under par. After a slow start, Laopakdee notched five back-nine birdies – including Nos. 17 and 18 – to reach a playoff. He went on to birdie three consecutive playoff holes (18-17-18) to outlast Nagasaki. In total, he birdied his final five holes to win the Championship.

“It means the whole world to me,” said Laopakdee. “Being able to pull it off is just amazing and it was great battle. Shout out to Taisei for keeping such a hard job for me to close it out. It was amazing.”

Laopakdee will now become the first Thai player to compete in the Masters as an amateur. He said he had told Arizona State coach Matt Thurmond he would accomplish the feat, and during his on-camera interview after the Championship, he looked into the camera and said, "Coach, I did it!"

The four-time Asia-Pacific Amateur participant closed with a four under 68 to chase down Nagasaki at 15 under par for the Championship. The pair finished two strokes clear of Japan’s Rintaro Nakano, who finished third for the second consecutive year in what is likely his last event as an amateur. Nagasaki had a chance to win in regulation but missed a five-footer for birdie at the par-5 18th to settle for the playoff.

Fifa Laopakdee, 2025 AAC Champion

2025 AAC
2025 AAC

