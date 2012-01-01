William Justin Wijaya

William JustinWijaya
Country Representing
Indonesia
Age15
Bio
Wijaya is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won a World Amateur Golf Ranking event in Indonesia, finished third in the Indonesia National Junior Championship and represented his country in the Southeast Asian Amateur Team Championship in Singapore. He also qualified for the Boys 13-14 division in the Junior World Championships in San Diego. In 2022, he finished third in the Indonesia National Amateur Championship.