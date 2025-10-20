Parin Sarasmut

Sarasmut is making his first Championship start in 2025. Earlier this year, he won two World Amateur Golf Ranking events in Thailand and finished runner-up in the Royal Junior in Japan and third in both the Thailand Amateur Match Play and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Boys’ Junior Championship in Hong Kong, China. He won the Thailand Amateur Open in 2024 and represented his country in the Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi in 2023.