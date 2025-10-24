Song Joong-Ki Inspired by Rising Stars at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

R&A Global Golf Development Ambassador and acclaimed actor Song Joong-ki has praised the depth of young golf talent in the region after visiting the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, today.

Attending the Championship in his role as an R&A Ambassador, Song spent time with competitors from across Asia-Pacific, learning about their journeys and experiences in golf.

“The level of talent on display here at Emirates Golf Club is remarkable, it’s been a real honour to be in Dubai to witness it,” said Song Joong-ki. “Watching these young players represent their countries with such confidence and skill is genuinely inspiring. I hope that children across Asia see this and think, ‘maybe that could be me one day.’”

A passionate golfer himself, Song reflected on how the Championship, which comprises 120 players from 41 countries and offers the Champion an invite to the Masters Tournament and The 154th Open, demonstrates golf’s growing reach and depth across Asia.

“Championships like this show how global golf has become,” he said. “Every swing, every putt tells a story of dedication and belief. You can see how much work these players have put in to reach this level. It makes me even more passionate about helping more young people discover the game.”

As an R&A Ambassador, Song supports The R&A’s mission to make golf more accessible and inclusive worldwide. His presence at the AAC highlights the organization's commitment to inspiring new audiences and connecting golf with a broader cultural community.

During his visit, Song met several standout competitors including Minsu Kim (Korea), Haoyi Wang (China), TK Chantananuwat (Thailand), Troy Storm (Singapore), Rayhan Latief (Indonesia) and Rintaro Nakano (Japan) — each representing the next generation of golfing excellence in their countries. He also showcased his impressive skills as part of a fun golf challenge.

Kim, 17, from the Republic of Korea who is competing in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship for the first time said, “He is very good at golf. I was honestly surprised to see him pull off things I couldn’t. His swing is excellent. We talked a lot and he gave me a few compliments. It was truly enjoyable.”

Wang, 16, of China who is making his debut in the Championship this week said, “Joong-ki is very nice and friendly. He wished me good results in the tournament. I am very happy to have the opportunity to interact with such a big star at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.”

Chantananuwat, 18, from Thailand who is the youngest winner of a men’s professional golf tournament said, “You guys gave Joong-ki all the hard work. He had to hit a driver off the volley, which to be honest, I doubted a little bit, seeing as he's never tried it before. I think he got it the fourth try. I was impressed. He seems like a nice guy. We were talking all about golf, he was just asking stuff about certain shots and where we play.”

Storm, 16, from Singapore who is competing in the Championship for a second time said, “He was really friendly and it was lots of fun doing the challenge with him. He was really encouraging saying we were future stars. He was really joyful being with us.”

Nakano, the 21-year-old Japanese golfer who finished third in the AAC last year commented, “I was surprised to see someone as famous as Song Joong-ki at the Championship. It was pleasure to meet him and we had a fun time.”

Reflecting on his visit, Song Joong-ki said he looks forward to watching these young talents compete this week and into the future.

“Golf teaches patience and focus, but these players also bring joy and ambition,” he said. “If their stories inspire even one young person to pick up a club for the first time, that’s a wonderful outcome.”