Riding a wave of success, New Zealand eyes first-ever AAC title

As is often said…it takes one wave to create another. If backed by the right wind and forces, what starts as a small ripple in the ocean can lead to some spectacular surf.

National coach Jay Carter firmly believes New Zealand golf is at an inflection point, and he won’t be surprised if one of his four players in the field at this week’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship becomes the first-ever Kiwi champion of the most prestigious amateur Championship in the region.

New Zealand have always been a force at the AAC, but their best results so far have been two third-place finishes – Ben Campbell in 2011 (Thailand) and Luke Toomey in 2016 (Korea).

Youthful Kiwis

This year at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, the team consists of 18-year-old Joshua Bai, Jayden Ford (20), Robby Turnbull (17) and Cooper Moore (16). It’s a young squad and one that is hungry.

The players have some inspirational role models in Lydia Ko, the Olympic gold medalist and the AIG Women’s Open champion this year, and Ryan Fox, who is flying the flag for Kiwis on the PGA Tour.

While the success of these stars is driving the popularity of golf in New Zealand – a Golf New Zealand report states that it is the country's number one participation sport now, with its stunning 390 golf courses – smaller achievements are also fuelling the fire for the national team.

Inspired by professional success

“What we have been witnessing is a wave of good players, and that is very encouraging for us,” said Carter.

“Obviously, what players like Lydia and Foxy are doing is amazing and extremely inspiring. But we are a small country in one small corner of the world. These stars are playing in the U.S. and Europe, and they seem very far away.

“But we have also been lucky to have examples of Daniel Hillier, Sam Jones, Kazuma Kobori and Fiona Xu, who were playing with the current group not too long ago.

“They have all had a very successful transition to professional golf. Danny and Sam are doing well on the DP World Tour. Kazuma won the PGA Tour of Australia Order of Merit in his rookie season, having turned professional after last year’s AAC in Melbourne. Fiona is on the verge of gaining her LPGA Tour card as she is sixth in the Epson Tour ranking going into the year's final tournament.

“This is the big difference (compared to Ko and Fox)…these boys have played alongside Danny, Sam and Kazuma, and have also beaten them on various occasions. For them to see their colleagues doing so well in the professional game is a big motivating factor. Their success is an inspiration for the current lot. They know they can be on the same path.”

play

Junior Presidents Cup

Bai is the highest-ranked New Zealand player this week at No. 192 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and is coming off his second Junior Presidents Cup appearance. Over the past couple of years, his game has also been forged by long exposure in the United States. That stint included finishing third at this year’s Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, one of the biggest junior tournaments in the world.

After a T-20 finish in his first AAC appearance at Amata Springs in Thailand in 2022, Bai said he has learned a lot from his schedule in the U.S. and hopes to apply some of that at Gotemba this week.

“I am not sure if I have become stronger and longer in these last two years, but I really think I have become a much better golfer because of my playing in America. And I feel I have definitely improved my temperament on the golf course,” said Bai.

“There is a greater depth in fields there, giving me a good benchmark when I come back and something to compare against. Also, the conditions are very different, the grass is different.

“I think I have definitely become more patient in my approach. I am very calm and composed out there. I don’t get very worked up on my mistakes because I have accepted that we all will make a few mistakes in a round of golf.”

All about the golf

Bai has committed to playing for the University of Florida starting in January, even though he is unsure which degree he will pursue.

“I don’t know what I’d study there. I’d leave it to the Academic Advisor. I will study anything that gives me more time to play golf. I love golf in the US and the competition and the people they have. That’s all I have in mind and I haven’t even thought of turning professional,” Bai added.

Carter jumps in at this point.

“He may not have decided about his course, but he is an excellent decision-maker on the golf course. That is one of the biggest improvements I have seen him in the past two years. That, and the fact that he is a fantastic putter and a very good student on and off the golf course, definitely gives him an edge over others,” the coach added.