Anh Minh Nguyen Makes History at U.S. Junior Amateur

Saturday capped a marathon week for Vietnam’s Anh Minh Nguyen. The newly-turned 18-year-old advanced through stroke play and all rounds of match play at the 77th U.S. Junior Amateur to reach the final against Hamilton Coleman before eventually falling 2 and 1 in a rollercoaster 36-hole match.

In reaching the final, Nguyen became the first Vietnamese player to reach the final of any USGA championship and came up just short in his comeback attempt. Coleman peaked at 5-up through the first 12 holes before Nguyen raced back down the stretch with six birdies in a 12-hole stretch to get back to 1-down with six holes remaining. He remained there through the 34th hole before Coleman slammed the door shut on a comeback with a birdie at the 35th.

“Yeah, I mean, I didn't really think much when I was 5-down,” said Nguyen after the match. “I mean, there was still 18 left in the afternoon, and I knew in myself that I can do it, I can somehow pull it to the 18th hole. I almost did, but apparently my flat stick just let me down.”

Prior to the 36-hole final, Nguyen reflected on the journey of the past week.

“I really wanted redemption [after reaching the quarterfinals in 2024],” said Nguyen. “That’s what I was aiming for this year. I was very grateful that I got this far. It’s definitely special. To say I’m the first one to make it to the final of a USGA event, it’s remarkable and really special.”

Nguyen was the 14th international player to reach the championship match in the event’s 77-year history. The last winner was China’s Wenyi Ding (2022 at Bandon Dunes), who went on to win the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur at Taiheiyo Golf Club before turning professional.

Nguyen is a three-time participant of the Asia-Pacific Amateur (2022-2024) and made history in 2023 when he finished T-7 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, the highest finish by a Vietnamese player in the event’s history. He has also competed in the Junior Presidents Cup and the Bonallack Trophy and is one of the leading amateurs from Vietnam in the midst of a surge in golf popularity there.

“Yeah, it's been growing a lot,” said Nguyen of golf in his home country. “It's really good to see all the kids playing golf now back at home, to see them working and hopefully can see them one day here at the U.S. Junior or in any USGA event. Pretty excited for the future for our country. Yeah, hopefully this will motivate them. Hopefully they can look back and see, hey, we have a chance.”