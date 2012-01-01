Anh Minh Nguyen

Nguyen is making his third Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he secured Vietnam’s best-ever Asia-Pacific Amateur finish with a T-7 performance. In 2024, he has won four World Amateur Golf Ranking events, including the Vietnam Amateur Open. In July, he reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills Country Club, winning his first three matches 5&3, 3&2 and 5&4 before losing to China’s Xihuan Chang. Was 2-1-0 as a member of the International Junior Presidents Cup team in Canada in September.

Past Performance