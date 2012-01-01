Wenyi Ding

Ding is making his fourth Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he and Sampson Zheng lost in a playoff to Jasper Stubbs. Earlier this year, he won the Southern Amateur in Kentucky to join a list of champions that includes Bobby Jones and Ben Crenshaw and went 3-1-0 for the International team in the Arnold Palmer Cup at Lahinch in Ireland. As a freshman at Arizona State in 2024, he had one win and six top-10 finishes in eight starts to earn First Team All-America honors. In 2022, he won the U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Oregon to become the first male from China to win a USGA championship.

Past Performance