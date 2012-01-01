Jayden Ford

Ford is making his third Championship start. Finished inside the top 30 in 2022 in Thailand and in 2023 in Australia. His 2024 has included a third-place finish in the New Zealand Stroke Play and T-11 performance in the Australian Amateur Championship. In September 2023 in New Zealand, he won the Wellington Stroke Play by 12 strokes and won the Mount Open by eight strokes. He represented his country in the 2022 Junior Presidents Cup in North Carolina and the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi.

Past Performance