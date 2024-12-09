Four Former Champions Shine at Australian Open

It was a stellar week for four former Asia Pacific Amateur champions at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, including the last three winners, Wenyi Ding (2024), Jasper Stubbs (2023) and Harrison Crowe (2022). The trio joined 2016 champion Curtis Luck in finishing in the top five in the co-sanctioned event by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia.

With a runner-up finish, Luck was the top finisher amongst the four with a 15-under total. The finish also secured Luck an exemption into The 2025 Open at Royal Portrush in July.

He was closely followed by fellow Australian champion Stubbs at T-3 who won his Asia-Pacific Amateur title at nearby Royal Melbourne in 2023.

Fresh off receiving an exemption for the 2025 season after finishing atop the inaugural Global Amateur Pathway Ranking, Ding finished T-5 in just his second DP World Tour start since turning pro.

Joining him at T-5 were two more Australians: Crowe and three-time Asia Pacific Amateur participant Lucas Herbert, who finished in the top 12 of each of his appearances from 2013-2015.

Including Herbert and the four former champions, half of the top-10 finishers at the Australian Open were alumni of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.