Jasper Stubbs

Stubbs is making his second Championship start. Last year at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia, he entered the final round six strokes off the lead and closed with a 69 to force a playoff with 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur champion Wenyi Ding and 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball co-champion Sampson Zheng of China. He won on the second extra hole to join Antonio Murdaca, Curtis Luck and Harrison Crowe as Asia-Pacific Amateur champions from Australia. As the reigning champion, he competed in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National and The Open at Royal Troon earlier this year. He will attempt to successfully defend his title and join 2010 and 2011 champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2017 and 2019 champion Yuxin Lin as multiple-time winners of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Past Performance