2018 Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion Takumi Kanaya Earns PGA Tour Membership

Takumi Kanaya, champion of the 2018 Asia-Pacific Amateur in Singapore and former world No. 1 amateur, has secured his PGA Tour card for the first time after finishing third in the PGA Tour’s newly-formatted Q-School. Kanaya was the only player in the field to shoot even-par or better in all four rounds of the competition, helping lead him to a five-under-par total.

While this will be his first season as a full member of the PGA Tour, the 26-year-old has made 25 PGA Tour starts, including 11 major championship starts. Two of those were the 2019 Masters Tournament and The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush following his 2018 Asia-Pacific Amateur victory. He also recently topped the Japan Golf Tour’s money list.

Kanaya will join two other Japanese Asia-Pacific Amateur alumni on the PGA Tour in 2025: Kaito Onishi – who earned his card through the Korn Ferry Tour – and two-time Asia-Pacific Amateur champion and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.