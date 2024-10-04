 Gallery: Best of Round Two in the Fog

October 04, 2024
TL302173_rz4xc9
Rayan Ahmed of the United Arab Emirates practices on the putting green in the dense fog as tee times are delayed due to weather ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
GU4_9348-2_wrpl0k
A staff member from The R&A places a flagstick into place as play is postponed due to weather ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
TL206063_oeswat
General view of the course in the fog ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
TL302205_kjhfk1
Rayan Ahmed of the United Arab Emirates practices on the putting green in the dense fog as tee times are delayed due to weather ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
GU5_2226_g2glvp
Warut Boonrod of Thailand practices on the driving range in the fog as tee times are delayed due to weather ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
CT2_0764_jekwiy
CT1_2892_eigyb0
View of the putting green in dense fog ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
TL302478_pauf59
Geon Kang of Republic of Korea plays a tee stroke overlooking Mount Fuji during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
GU4_9271_tmbalf
Siwoo Park of Republic of Korea practices on the driving range in the fog as tee times are delayed due to weather ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
GU5_2211_r8c3ys
A player takes a photo of the fog conditions from the Player restaurant ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
CT1_3421_bv6oni
Lio Vui of Samoa chips to the green on the No. 4 hole during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
GU4_9598_zf8uk3
Zaidoon Zakaria of Iraq gives a thumbs up during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
CT1_3451_z3wwhy
Detail of the shirt of Lio Vui of Samoa on the No. 4 green during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
CT1_3481_msmdya
Hein Naing Zin of Myanmar plays a stroke from the rough during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
