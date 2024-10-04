Gallery: Best of Round Two in the Fog
October 04, 2024
Rayan Ahmed of the United Arab Emirates practices on the putting green in the dense fog as tee times are delayed due to weather ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
A staff member from The R&A places a flagstick into place as play is postponed due to weather ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
General view of the course in the fog ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Warut Boonrod of Thailand practices on the driving range in the fog as tee times are delayed due to weather ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
View of the putting green in dense fog ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Geon Kang of Republic of Korea plays a tee stroke overlooking Mount Fuji during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Siwoo Park of Republic of Korea practices on the driving range in the fog as tee times are delayed due to weather ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
A player takes a photo of the fog conditions from the Player restaurant ahead of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Lio Vui of Samoa chips to the green on the No. 4 hole during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Zaidoon Zakaria of Iraq gives a thumbs up during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Detail of the shirt of Lio Vui of Samoa on the No. 4 green during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Hein Naing Zin of Myanmar plays a stroke from the rough during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.