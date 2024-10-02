 Gallery: Welcome Reception 2024

October 02, 2024
TL203816_1_kgkysw
Players and staff enjoy the local traditions at the Welcome Reception held at the Fuji Speedway ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Wednesday 02 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
DM1_3002_ibgqid
View of the Masters trophy, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship trophy and The Open trophy on display at the Welcome Reception held at the Fuji Speedway ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Wednesday 02 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
GU4_8481_k84z87
Qasim Khan of Pakistan, Salman Jehangir of Pakistan, Numan Ilyas of Pakistan and Hussain Hamid of Pakistan attend the Welcome Reception held at the Fuji Speedway ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Wednesday 02 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
GU5_2020_ueokwt
Rintaro Nakano of Japan makes a toast at the Welcome Reception held at the Fuji Speedway ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Wednesday 02 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
GU4_8628_sksdj6
Robby Turnbull of New Zealand, Cooper Moore of New Zealand, Joshua Bai of New Zealand and Jayden Ford of New Zealand pose for a photo with sumo wrestlers at the Welcome Reception held at the Fuji Speedway ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Wednesday 02 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
CT1_2492_znpipa
The Japan team take a selfie with the Masters trophy, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship trophy and The Open trophy at the Welcome Reception held at the Fuji Speedway ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Wednesday 02 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
CT1_1702_kpexrp
DM1_3002_t55zri
