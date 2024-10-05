 Gallery: Best of Saturday at Gotemba

October 05, 2024
Wang Ngai Shen of Hong Kong, China, plays his stroke from the No. 17 tee during the continuation of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Saturday 05 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Rachid Akl of Lebanon plays a stroke from the water bunker on the No. 18 hole during the continuation of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Saturday 05 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Rintaro Nakano of Japan plays his stroke from the No. 18 tee during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Andrew Yap of Malaysia plays a stroke from a bunker during the continuation of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Saturday 05 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Randy Bintang of Indonesia shelters under a towel as he prepares to play a tee stroke on the No. 15 hole during the continuation of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Saturday 05 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Wang Ngai Shen of Hong Kong, China, plays a stroke from between the trees during the continuation of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Saturday 05 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Kartik Singh of India shelters under an umbrella during the continuation of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Saturday 05 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Wenyi Ding of China plays his stroke from the No. 8 tee during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Spectators look on during the continuation of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Saturday 05 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Randy Bintang of Indonesia plays a tee stroke during the continuation of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Saturday 05 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
William Howard of the Cook Islands plays his stroke from the No. 8 tee during the continuation of round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Saturday 05 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Rintaro Nakano of Japan plays his stroke from the No. 8 tee during round two of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Friday 04 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
