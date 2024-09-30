 Gallery: A First Look at Taiheiyo Club Gotemba

September 30, 2024
Early morning view of the No. 17 hole overlooking Mount Fuji ahead of the first day of practice for the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Tuesday 01 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
View of Mount Fuji from the No. 17 hole at sunset ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Monday 30 September 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Players practice on the chipping green overlooking Mount Fuji ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Monday 30 September 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Behind the scenes of Ziqin Zhou of China posing for a video shoot during Player Registration ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Monday 30 September 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Detail of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship pins at Registration ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Monday 30 September 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Siwoo Park of Republic of Korea practices on the driving range ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Monday 30 September 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship flag detail ahead of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Monday 30 September 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Behind the scenes at registration for the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Monday 30 September 2024. Photograph by AAC.
