2024 AAC: A Champions Gallery
October 06, 2024
Wenyi Ding of China lifts the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship trophy after winning the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Wenyi Ding of China lifts the flag of The Masters 2025 and The 153rd Open Championship alongside the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship trophy after winning the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Wenyi Ding of China celebrates winning the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on the No. 18 green during the final round of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Wenyi Ding of China breaks down in tears during the trophy presentation ceremony following the final round of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Wenyi Ding of China on the No. 17 green during the continuation of round 3 at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Wenyi Ding of China plays his stroke from the No. 16 tee during the final round of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
