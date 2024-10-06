 2024 AAC: A Champions Gallery

2024 AAC: A Champions Gallery

October 06, 2024
CT1_6440_uffsu6
Wenyi Ding of China lifts the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship trophy after winning the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
DM1_6514_1_zaokpp
Wenyi Ding of China lifts the flag of The Masters 2025 and The 153rd Open Championship alongside the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship trophy after winning the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
DM2_7380_ufk2vi
Wenyi Ding of China celebrates winning the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on the No. 18 green during the final round of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
GU4_1379_pr8lwz
Wenyi Ding of China breaks down in tears during the trophy presentation ceremony following the final round of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
wenyi_ding_wins_2024_aac_in_style_ythzeg
TL305691_uy8c71
Wenyi Ding of China on the No. 17 green during the continuation of round 3 at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
TL102634_gitrca
Wenyi Ding of China plays his stroke from the No. 16 tee during the final round of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
DM2_7661_yutd9t
Wenyi Ding of China breaks down in tears during the trophy presentation ceremony following the final round of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Sunday 06 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
pattern

Related Content

R3

Gallery: Best of Saturday at Gotemba

2024
05 Oct
Gallery: Best of Saturday at Gotemba
R2 Gallery Image

Gallery: Best of Round Two in the Fog

2024
04 Oct
Gallery: Best of Round Two in the Fog
R1 Gallery Image

Gallery: Best of 2024 Round One at Gotemba

2024
03 Oct
Gallery: Best of 2024 Round One at Gotemba