Gallery: Best of 2024 Round One at Gotemba
October 03, 2024
Rayhan Latief of Indonesia plays a stroke from between the trees during round one of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Thursday 03 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
A caddie walks down the fairway during round one of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Thursday 03 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Yutaka Toyoshima of Japan plays his stroke from the No. 8 tee during round one of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Thursday 03 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Abdulla Kalbat of United Arab Emirates putts on the No. 7 green during round one of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Thursday 03 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Yutaka Toyoshima of Japan plays his stroke from the No. 1 tee during round one of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Thursday 03 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Robby Turnbull of New Zealand plays a stroke from the water bunker on the No. 18 hole during round one of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Thursday 03 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament Fred S. Ridley, Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, and Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, speak to the media in the Founding Partners Press Conference during round one of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Thursday 03 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.
General view of the media attending the Founding Partners Press Conference during round one of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan on Thursday 03 October 2024. Photograph by AAC.