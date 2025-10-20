Toughened by Army Training, Singapore's Justin Kuk Takes Aim at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Justin Kuk learned to throw grenades, fire a rifle and survive five days in the jungle during his 22-month national service.

The army’s oft-repeated mantra, “you rush to wait”, and the rigours of army life also taught him patience and resilience, lessons he now carries onto the golf course as he pursues his sporting dreams.

“It was relatively safe,” the 24-year-old said with a laugh, recalling his stint in the infantry unit.

“Most Singaporeans want to avoid that unit. It’s very rigorous without the fancy stuff, unlike the commando unit. It’s not fun to be in the jungle for several days, it was a shock to me when I got my posting. I went through the basic military course … shooting with a gun, throwing grenades, going through five days in the jungle.

“In the army, there’s a saying, you ‘rush to wait’ where you make way to a certain point and then you wait for the officers to give the next command. It taught me patience, and it does test your patience. I find it applies to my golf like dealing with slow play.”

At an age where most of his golfing peers are already in the professional ranks, Kuk is in no rush to give up his amateur status, saying he hopes to compete for another full year before considering his options.

This week’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai is a massive target for Kuk, who will be making his second appearance following his debut in 2021 which was also in Dubai although on a different venue.

Four years ago, he watched Keita Nakajima of Japan win the prestigious amateur title, and the Japanese rising star has since established himself in the professional ranks and is now a DP World Tour winner. With the champion of the Asia-Pacific Amateur earning golden tickets to the Masters Tournament and The Open, Kuk knows there is so much to play for.

“My first Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2021 was one of the best-run events I’ve played in,” said Kuk, winner of the last two editions of the Singapore Amateur Championship. “The level of competition was high and it’s a reminder of how good these guys are. I played with Keita then and he’s now on the DP World Tour.

“I hope to finish within the top 10 (this week) which would be a good stepping stone. Winning is the dream for many golfers. It’ll be great to become the second Singaporean to play in the Masters after Hiroshi (Tai). This is the biggest Asia-Pacific tournament and they’re offering a nice touch for the winner to get into the two majors. To get this opportunity at the AAC is very motivating.”

Kuk was amongst the leading amateurs in Singapore before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, and the subsequent national service stint slowed down his golf progress. He has remained positive of his golf aspirations despite the speed bumps.