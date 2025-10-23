Fifa Can’t Stop Singing the Praise of Friend and Inspiration Jeeno

By Joy Chakravarty

There are times on a golf course when Thailand’s Pongsapak ‘Fifa’ Laopakdee, the highest-ranked player in the field this week, breaks into a song.

It is something that he has picked up from his friend, compatriot and the reigning women’s world No.1, Atthaya ‘Jeeno’ Thittikul.

As Fifa aims to become the first player from Thailand to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) title at the Majlis course of Emirates Golf Club, he spoke of the influence Jeeno has had on his career so far.

“Obviously, I like Tiger. Who doesn’t? But if you ask who I look up to the most, it is Jeeno. She is an exceptional golfer and person,” said the junior at Arizona State University.

“I was on the national team with her for a couple of years before she turned pro. And just look how she has dominated at the professional level. Our families know each other, and we had the same agency. We are super close. We always keep in touch.

"She has always been the person who has inspired me the most. Even though she is super talented, she is an extremely hard worker. She has a unique personality that very few people have. She is always fun to hang out with, and she always radiates positive energy.”

Jeeno is a good role model to have, especially as she won the inaugural Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific (WAAP), the sister tournament of AAC. One of her endearing qualities, which she has maintained even now, is how she starts singing in the middle of the round to keep herself relaxed.

“I also sing a lot. If I am under any pressure, I always sing. I feel like it helps me relax,” said Fifa, who is now No. 52 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) following two wins in U.S. collegiate events in the counting period of the last two years.

“I love music. Anytime I’m free, I always listen to music. It helps me clear my mind, like, I am thinking of nothing when I am listening to music. When I sing, my mood is right. I will always listen to some happy, upbeat songs when I am having a bad day, and things somehow feel better.

“If you look at my playlist, you’d think I am bipolar. I listen to everything, sad songs, happy songs, country, Thai, English, Korean, Japanese. I listen to everything. My favorites are Bruno Mars and Coldplay, and I am also a big fan of the 1980’s rock bands like Metallica.”

Tiger Woods is his favorite men’s golfer, and the fact that the 15-time major champion is half-Thai, spurs him on.

“I grew up watching Tiger. But do I want to be like Tiger myself? Yes, but I also know we are so different. I always try, and work hard, to be the best version of myself,” said Fifa, who has never missed the cut in his previous three AAC starts, which includes a tied-fifth finish at Amata Springs in 2022.

“The media doesn’t say that he’s half Thai, but it’s always a good reminder for me. I too have Thai blood which has dominated the world of golf. It was sad to see his parents pass away now, especially his mom (Kultida), because it became big news for Thai media.

“What she and Earl did for Tiger, it’s just a good reminder and makes me appreciate that I too have good parents, who mean so much to me and support me.”

Being the highest-ranked player this week means that Fifa is walking around with a bullseye on his back. That makes him, statistically, the pre-tournament favorite. It’s something that he is happy to embrace.

“I feel like the WAGR is just a number for me. I’m trying not to think too much about it. I don’t think it adds any additional pressure,” he explained.

“But I just take it as a reminder that I’m capable of winning this event. I know my ability, and if I just play my game and have fun out there, I will probably have a good chance of winning.

“If that happens, I will be incredibly proud of myself. To be the first Thai player to win the AAC would be cool. If it doesn’t happen, I would have learned something.”