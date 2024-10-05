Saleh sizzles in the rain to make AAC history for Qatar

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship record books will forever show Saleh Alkaabi as the first ever player from Qatar to make the cut. And after the factors Alkaabi overcame, there should be a footnote detailing how impressive his achievement is.

For starters, his four-over-par total after the first two rounds was compiled in the most alien conditions for a player from the Middle East – heavy rain. Alkaabi can count on his fingers the number of times he has had to use raingear during a round back home in Doha.

And then, there was the way he knuckled down after starting his second round with a deflating double bogey. It would have been easy for the 30-year-old to implode in the pouring rain, but Alkaabi was determined to hang tough.

After finishing 11 holes of his second round on Friday, Alkaabi said Saturday was another tough day when he had to return and finish his remaining seven holes, acutely aware that the cut would be around five-over-par.

Great feeling

“Today’s morning was very difficult as well. We started early at 6:30 a.m., so I had an alarm for 4 a.m.,” said Alkaabi. “I knew I was around the cutline and was determined to play the last seven holes to level par or one-under.

“There were a few tough holes, especially holes 16 and 17. I needed to make up-and-down for par from 60-odd yards on the 16th after I missed the fairway right and had to chip it out. On the 17th, I was in the bunker and hit a very good bunker shot to make the par.

“Those two pars were very satisfying for me. The 18th is a par-5 and I did have a birdie chance that I missed, but it was a very good feeling to finish the way I did.”

The 71 was Alkaabi’s best round ever in 11 appearances in the AAC, which he began competing in as a teenager. The score bettered his 72 in the second round at Amata Springs in Thailand in 2022. He is tied 40th at four-over and was inside the cut, which ballooned to seven-over par 147 in tough conditions.

“As the first Qatari to make the cut in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, I am very proud of myself and what I have done for my country and for the Qatar Golf Association,” added Alkaabi.

“The QGA are the ones who have given me all the help to reach this level and get this kind of achievement. I want to give a big thanks also to my team, my parents and my coach, Jussi Pitkanen.”

play

The challenge of rain

Alkaabi said he enjoyed playing the tree-lined Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, but the rain was a challenge.

“This golf course is one of the best courses I have played in the AAC tournaments. But, I think I was so unlucky to get the tee times I got - the first day was in the afternoon, and the second day I was playing in the morning. It rained both times and it is not something we are used to in the Middle East. I needed to work on it, and I needed to adjust mentally,” said Alkaabi.

“I was trying to play as well as I could in the situation. I knew the cut was going to be around five-over. I was trying to fight and keep myself in that position. The play was stopped yesterday after 11 holes, and I parred every single hole this morning and made a birdie on 14th.”

After a solid three-over par 73 in the first round, Alkaabi started his second round with a double bogey, but that setback just spurred him on.

“The double bogey yesterday was right after the rain, and the fairways were super wet. I couldn’t find a good stance with my second shot, hit a bad shot that I sliced to the right bottom of the green, and then duffed my chip,” said Alkaabi.

“I told myself, it doesn’t matter. I knew I was near the cut-line despite the double and I had 17 holes to make up. After that, I hit some very good shots, especially on the par-3s and made birdies on both par-3s of the front nine. Also made a good birdie on the ninth. Today, I was like very motivated. I knew I needed to finish par or better. I did it, and I’m really proud of myself for doing that.”

The AAC Academy effect

Alkaabi participated in the AAC Academy in Thailand in 2022 and in Dubai in 2023. And he said the initiative had a huge role in his development as a golfer.

“The AAC Academies were a really good experience for me because they take such good care of all the players and train us on what to do with every aspect of the game – inside the golf course and outside at the same time,” said Alkaabi.

“They do it just before the event, and they provide us with a very good knowledge to play well in the tournament. They showed us how we could play the host golf course every year and how we could get better overall with our game.

“Sure, it has helped me become a better player. I want to give a big thanks to all the coaches who are involved and also to Nick Shan of The R&A, who does all the organization.”

Now that Alkaabi has made history for his country, he is focused on improving his position over the final two rounds.

“I’m trying my best to get better, and I will love to improve over the last two rounds. My aim is to shoot a total of par, or one-over par for the tournament. That would make me very happy.”