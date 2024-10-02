Familiar Surroundings, Rintaro Nakano's Gotemba Dreams

Rintaro Nakano did not have the best introduction to the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The Japanese star is now ready for his second attempt at the region’s premier amateur title at Taiheiyo Golf Gotemba this week in what he calls his “revenge tournament.”

The 20-year-old member of Japan’s national team made his AAC debut last year at Royal Melbourne Golf Club. The Dr. Alister MacKenzie-designed course is well known for its generous fairways but puts an immense premium on approach shots. Nakano struggled in Thursday’s opening round and came back with an inflated card of 81 and a deflated ego.

It’s just a measure of how good a talent the 6-feet-2-inch-tall Waseda University student is, that Nakano turned it around from there to steadily climb up the leaderboard and finish tied for 28th.

Motivated by past experience

One year later, Nakano is highly motivated and has backed it up with what he learned in Melbourne. The highest-ranked Japanese player in the field has left no stone unturned in his quest for success—he has gathered immense local knowledge about the golf course and has been gaining inspiration from his childhood idol.

On the eve of the 15th edition of the championship that would give its winner a dream spot in The Masters and The Open Championship next year, Nakano said: “I’m very honoured to compete in the tournament in Japan. Last year, I got a lot of experience, but the result was not good. So, this is my revenge tournament.

“I learned in Melbourne how important the second shots are at this level, so I have practiced my approach shots and distance control a lot. My swing has changed working with the national team. I’m better prepared than last year and I think I am a better player.

“Of course, I want to win, but I also want to have fun and enjoy this week. I have the opportunity to win in my home country. But first, I want to enjoy the golf and take it one shot at a time.”

Familiar surroundings

Royal Melbourne was a whole new experience for Nakano, but he is much more well-versed in the intricacies of the Taiheiyo Golf Gotemba course.

“I'm used to this course because my Waseda golf team’s coach (Yoshiyasu Saino) is a member here. I played with him a couple of times and I have learned a lot about the Gotemba - where is and where isn’t a good position to be. I have a lot of information on Gotemba in my brain,” said Nakano.

“It does give me a slight advantage, but there are a lot of good players from Japan. Hopefully, I can use that information well.”

Even though not directly, Nakano said he has been getting some help from Japanese legend, the 2021 Masters champion and two-time AAC winner, Hideki Matsuyama, as well.

“Hideki is my idol. He is famous for his shot-making abilities, and I believe he is No. 1 in the world when it comes to shot control. Last week, when he played the Presidents Cup, I watched all his shots,” said Nakano.

“I want to play his style of golf. So, this tournament, just like Hideki does, I want to make a birdie when I need a birdie. I want to be like him.”

The first round of the 15th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship starts on Thursday, October 3.