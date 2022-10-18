2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship continues extensive international coverage

The 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), organized by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), the Masters Tournament and The R&A, will continue the event’s extensive broadcast coverage around the world. Fans in seven continents will be able to tune in to the 13th edition of the AAC held at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand from 27-30 October.

The event, which aims to further develop the game of golf in the Asia-Pacific region, is supported by six Proud Partners: 3M, AT&T, Delta Air Lines, Mercedes-Benz, UPS and, for the first time, Bank of America. In addition, the event is supported by two Scoring Partners: IBM and Rolex.

Reaching more than 190 countries, the AAC is the most widely distributed amateur golf event across the world. The championship’s high-definition broadcast includes three hours of live coverage on each of the four competition days. SPOTV will provide event coverage in this year’s host country of Thailand, as well as throughout Asia. Other broadcasters include iQIYI (China), SBS Sports (Korea), Tokyo Broadcasting System (Japan), Fox Sports (Australia), Sky (United Kingdom and New Zealand), ESPN (United States and Latin America), SuperSport (Southern Africa), TSN (Canada) and Discovery (Pan-Europe). All coverage will be simulcast live on AACGolf.com, which will also feature unique video and editorial content throughout the championship.

Coverage begins at 14:00 local time (03:00 EDT) on both Thursday, 27 October and Friday, 28 October. Coverage of the weekend rounds will air from 12:00-15:00 local time (01:00-04:00 EDT) on Saturday, 29 October and Sunday, 30 October. A 30-minute wrap-up show will also be produced following the conclusion of the final round. The English-speaking commentary team will include Rich Lerner as host, Frank Nobilo as analyst, Paul Gow and Colt Knost as on-course reporters, and Amanda Renner handling interviews.

A full field of 120 amateurs from 39 countries and territories will vie for the prestigious title, which provides an invitation to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club and a place in The 151st Open, provided the champion retains his amateur status. The runner(s)-up will earn a spot in Final Qualifying for The Open.

Leading this year’s field, which is comprised of the top men’s amateurs in the region, is Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat of Thailand, who is 12th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). Other top-ranked competitors include No. 16 Wenyi Ding of China, a 17-year-old who won the U.S. Junior Amateur in July and No. 70 Taichi Kho of Hong Kong, who finished runner-up in a playoff at last year’s championship in Dubai.

The AAC was created in 2009 by the APGC, the Masters Tournament and The R&A. Alumni have accounted for more than 100 victories across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour and include notables such as two-time champion Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, C.T. Pan, Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Cameron Davis, Ryan Fox and Lucas Herbert. The championship returns for the second time to Thailand, which hosted the fourth edition of the AAC in 2012 at Amata Spring Country Club.