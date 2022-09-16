Latest News

Amata Spring Country Club - No.17 and Amata Castle

Welcome to Amata Spring

2022
23 Oct
The 150th Open - Day Two

2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship continues extensive international coverage

2022
18 Oct
Taichi Kho - World Amateur Team Golf Championships - Eisenhower Trophy - Day Two

Five Players to Watch

2022
14 Oct
Amata-Spring-Beauty-2-scaled-16x9

A decade later, AAC returns to Amata Spring

2022
03 Oct
AAC_2022_MEDIA_GOLF_DAY_050922_AAC_ACADEMY_216_16x9

AAC Academies offer unique preparation opportunity

2022
23 Sep
2022 Masters Tournament

AAC Inspires New Wave of Top Men's Amateurs

2022
19 Sep
AAC_2022_MEDIA_GOLF_DAY_050922_GROUP_PHOTO_013

AAC Hosts Media Day at Amata Spring

2022
September 16, 2022
No. 14 - Amata Spring Country Club

Region's top stars eye glory as AAC returns to Amata Spring in Thailand

2022
06 Sep
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna - Final Round

Four former AAC participants earn maiden PGA Tour cards

2022
15 Aug
