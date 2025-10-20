McIlroy and Fleetwood Reveal the Secret of Their Success at Majlis

By Joy Chakravarty

Rory McIlroy, world No.2 and the reigning Masters champion, and Tommy Fleetwood, the world No.5 and this year’s FedEx Cup winner, know some of the intimate details about the Majlis course of Emirates Golf Club, host venue of this week’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

McIlroy, who became only the sixth player in the history of professional golf to complete a grand slam with his triumph at Augusta National Golf Club earlier this year, is a four-time Hero Dubai Desert Classic champion on the Karl Litten-designed course. It’s also the place where the Northern Irishman secured his first professional win in 2009.

Fleetwood, who won the DP World India Championship last week, hasn’t tasted success yet at the Majlis, but he has always performed well and finished inside the top-20 in six of his last seven starts.

In his last 10 appearances at the golf course, McIlroy has failed to break par (72) on just four occasions – three of those came way back in 2010 and 2011 – and he is a stunning 74-under par for his four wins.

Ahead of the 16th AAC, McIlroy said he wanted the field to remember just one number – 72.

“My thing is, you always have time and you need to stay patient,” said the 36-year-old McIlroy. “Seventy-two holes is a long time and it’s a long golf tournament.

“I’d say get off to a good start and build your score methodically. You play the first nine holes even or one-over, it’s not a disaster. You have chances over the back nine. But I think over 72 holes, you can allow yourself to stay as patient as possible. Wait for your time.

“Everyone is going to get on a run. I always tell myself it only takes a run of 18 holes in the tournament to build your score for the entire week. In 72 holes, you have time.”

McIlroy also revealed the secret of his success at Majlis.

“It is a golf course where you have to stay aggressive. I think the par-3s in Majlis are tough and if you can stay even-par for them for the week, it is good. However, the par-5s are scorable and you have got two par-4s that are drivable, especially how far these kids are driving these days,” said the six-time European No.1.

“You can drive the second and the 17th and I would tell them to go for those two holes every day. The back nine is obviously where you make your score. So, play the par-5s well and the couple of drivable par-4s and make sure you par the par-3s…that’s been the winning recipe for me over the years.”

The five-time major champion was fulsome in his praise for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, and how important it has become for the region’s finest talent.

“It’s amazing. The AAC was not around when I was an amateur. It’s something that has come around in the past decade or so. It’s an amazing opportunity for the amateurs to get a spot in the Masters, to get a spot in the Open Championship,” said McIlroy.

“Amateur golf these days is so competitive. There are so many great players from around the world. It’s amazing that players from these parts of the world get to play in such a competitive event like this, but also dream about playing in major championships.

“I have followed the championship pretty much since its inception and it’s always great to see these players qualify for the Masters and the Open and to see how excited these players are about it. So, yeah… I will be tuning in next week.”

2025 AAC at Emirates Golf Club Previous The AAC logo on display in front of the Clubhouse and Dubai Marina skyline. 2025 AAC A hawk inspects the course ahead of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. 2025 AAC Next 1

2

England’s Fleetwood has made Dubai his home for the past two years, and he was delighted to see the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is now home to three of the five elevated Rolex Series events every season on the DP World Tour schedule, also attract elite amateur events.

“I have got to say I’m not as up with the amateur game as I used to be when I was an amateur. But my older boys are trying to make it as high in the game as they can, and they play a lot of the amateur stuff. So, I see what’s going on,” said Fleetwood, who was crowned the European No. 1 in 2017 in Dubai and has two wins in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, held in the neighboring emirate.

“I think the UAE has put so much into golf over the last few years, and they continue to try and grow the game in the region. I’m happy to be a part of that. And things like the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played over here for the second time, in four years, I think it’s amazing. We got a great winner in Keita in 2021. We have a lot of tour events in the region so it just makes sense that we have one of the biggest amateur events in the world over here as well.”

Fleetwood said the rewards this week – an invitation to the Masters Tournament and The Open next year – are massive for the players and it would be natural for them to get excited and raise their expectations. However, enjoying the week would be the key to doing well.

“My biggest advice would be to enjoy it,” said the 34-year-old. “It’s an amazing opportunity ahead of these guys. You could be at the Masters in a week’s time. And that is a lot of pressure. It is the most amazing feeling that you put so much into it and you expect so much.

“I also think they’re at a beautiful stage in their life. I know it’s hard for teenagers, or young adults if you like, to see the bigger picture at times. And I try and tell my kids all the time, it’s about improving every day. But also, they're a beautiful time in their life where, if they just keep chipping away and keep improving all the time, they have time on their side to get to where they want to be.

“Results matter, of course they do. That’s where you get your confidence from. That’s why you work so hard. But that improvement at this stage in their careers is so important. They just need to keep chipping away every day.”

The 16th AAC starts Thursday and features the top-120 players from 41 Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) member countries.