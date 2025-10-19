How to Watch the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

The 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, organized by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), the Masters Tournament and The R&A, is set to continue the event’s extensive broadcast coverage around the world. Fans will be able to tune in to the 16th edition of the Championship held at Majlis Course of Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, October 23-26.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur, which aims to further develop golf in the Asia-Pacific region, is the most widely distributed amateur golf event across the world. The Championship’s high-definition broadcast includes three hours of live coverage on each of the four competition days.

Broadcast and Digital Coverage

Broadcast Times Local (Dubai) GMT EST Thursday 13:00 - 16:00 09:00 - 12:00 05:00 - 08:00 Friday 13:00 - 16:00 09:00 - 12:00 05:00 - 08:00 Saturday 12:00 - 15:00 08:00 - 11:00 04:00 - 07:00 Sunday 13:00 - 16:00 09:00 - 12:00 05:00 - 08:00

All coverage will be simulcast live on AACgolf.com, which will also feature unique video and editorial content throughout the Championship. A 30-minute highlight show will be produced following the conclusion of the final round. The English-speaking commentary team will include Rich Lerner as host, Frank Nobilo as analyst, Paul Gow and Steve Burkowski as on-course reporters, and Amanda Balionis handling interviews.

About the Championship

A full field of 120 amateurs from 41 countries will vie for the prestigious title, which provides an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club and exemptions into The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale and the 131st Amateur Championship at Royal Liverpool, provided the champion retains his amateur status. The runner(s)-up will earn a spot into The Open Qualifying Series with the opportunity to earn a place in The 154th Open.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was created in 2009 as a joint initiative between the APGC, the Masters Tournament and The R&A. Notable past competitors include Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur and the 2021 Masters champion, and Cameron Smith, champion of The 150th Open. Other top players that have used the Asia-Pacific Amateur as a springboard to a notable professional career include Australia’s Cameron Davis and Min Woo Lee, Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan, the Republic of Korea’s Si-Woo Kim and Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Japan’s Takumi Kanaya and Keita Nakajima and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox. Collectively, alumni of the Championship have gone on to win 27 tournaments on the PGA Tour to date and more than 130 events across major professional tours. The Championship returns for the second time to Dubai, which hosted the event in 2021. The Majlis Course at Emirates Gold Club will host the Championship for the first time.

For more information, please visit www.AACgolf.com or follow enhanced coverage and exclusive content through the Championship’s official social handles on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.