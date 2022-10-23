How to Watch the 2022 AAC

Action from the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), which starts at the spectacular Amata Spring Country Club on Thursday, October 27, will reach more countries and golf fans across the globe than ever before.

Already the most widely distributed amateur golf event in the world, television coverage of the championship will increase its footprint even further as fans in more than 190 countries can now access the live action. This is an additional 40 countries from last year, when Japan’s then world No. 1, Keita Nakajima, won the title in sensational fashion at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club in the UAE.

It promises to be an intense week in Chonburi as 120 of Asia-Pacific’s finest from 39 countries battle for the top prize. Apart from the stunning trophy, the title comes with the added incentive of securing dream invites to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club and The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool (provided the champion retains his amateur status). The runner(s)-up will earn a spot in Final Qualifying for The Open.

Local hero Ratchanon Chantanan, 12th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), is the top-ranked player in the field. Among his expected challengers are No. 15 Wenyi Ding of China, who is the reigning US Junior Amateur champion, and Australia’s No. 25 Connor McKinney, this year’s St Andrews Links Trophy and Australian Amateur winner.

The first round begins Thursday, October 26, and the final round is scheduled for Sunday, October 29. The championship’s high-definition broadcast includes three hours of live coverage on each of the four competition days.

SPOTV will provide coverage in the host country Thailand, as well as throughout Asia. Other broadcasters include iQIYI (China), SBS Sports (Korea), Tokyo Broadcasting System (Japan), Fox Sports (Australia), Sky (United Kingdom and New Zealand), ESPN (United States and Latin America), SuperSport (Southern Africa), TSN (Canada) and Discovery (Pan-Europe).

A 30-minute wrap-up show will also be produced at the conclusion of the final round. The English-speaking commentary team will include Rich Lerner as host, Frank Nobilo as analyst, Paul Gow and Colt Knost as on-course reporters, and Amanda Renner handling interviews.

All coverage will be simulcast live on AACGolf.com, which will also feature unique video and editorial content. In addition, the social media channels of the championship will add in-depth and interactive coverage throughout the championship week...