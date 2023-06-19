The first Australian to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship since 2016, Harrison Crowe made his Augusta National debut at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Harrison Crowe, the 21-year-old Asia-Pacific Amateur champion from Australia, punched his ticket to Augusta National Golf Club in late October at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand.

Ranked No. 43 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the time, and three shots back of China’s Bo Jin as he made the turn on Sunday, he produced a spectacular back nine that featured four birdies in five holes to secure his one-shot victory.

“Yeah, that whole back nine at Amata Spring, I really just proved to myself that I could do it,” said Crowe during his pre-Tournament press conference. “I wasn't in a great position going into the back nine, and just to flip a switch and get things going again, apply some pressure, just cemented within myself that I've got the game.”

Fascinated by his inaugural trip down Magnolia Lane, he wasted no time upon arrival at Augusta National in getting up to speed on the course.

“You go down Magnolia Lane, it's so special. It's definitely a life-changing experience,” said Crowe. “The course is definitely longer than I expected, but more so just the aura around the players is so mesmerizing.”

On Tuesday morning, the 21-year-old from Australia played a practice round with fellow countrymen Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, and Cameron Smith, who finished runner-up in 2022, paying close attention to any insight they provided.

Harrison Crowe makes Masters debut © Augusta National

“I just notice how smart those boys are within their games,” said Crowe. “It’s awesome. They both have pretty good track records around here. It’s nice to pick their brains for a little bit.”

Crowe ultimately missed the 36-hole cut, but enjoyed his first competitive rounds at Augusta National alongside playing partners Min Woo Lee, a fellow Australian, and 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize.