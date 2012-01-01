Shu Fukuzumi

Fukuzumi is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won the Shikoku Amateur Championship for the second time in the past three years and finished T-3 in the Abema Tour’s Taiheiyo Club Challenge and fourth in the Japan Amateur Championship. In 2022, he recorded top-seven finishes in both the Japan Amateur Championship and the Japan Collegiate Championship. Both he and his twin brother Masaru attend Senshu University and both competed in the Japan Amateur Championship this year.