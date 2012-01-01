Ngai "Kelvin" Si

Si is making his sixth Championship start. He has made the cut in the Asia-Pacific Amateur four times, notably finishing T-17 in 2022 in Thailand, T-30 in 2018 in Singapore and T-33 in 2019 in China. Si closed his collegiate career earlier this year with three top-20 finishes, including T-9 in the El Macero Classic and T-14 in the West Coast Conference Championship. He also competed in the Australian Master of the Amateurs and in an Asian Tour event in Macao, China earlier in 2024, and finished T-8 as an individual in the 2023 Asian Games in China.

Past Performance