Mohamed Diab Alnoaimi

Alnoaimi is making his sixth Championship start. He has competed in the Asia-Pacific Amateur in China, Australia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier in 2024, he finished runner-up in a World Amateur Golf Ranking event in the United Arab Emirates, sixth in the Oman Amateur Open, seventh in the Qatar Open and 12th in the Jordan Open. Alnoaimi won the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Oman in 2019 and represented Bahrain in the Eisenhower Trophy in Turkey in 2012.

Past Performance