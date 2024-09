Heras-Gomez is making his second Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won a World Amateur Golf Ranking event in Thailand, finished runner-up in the Black Mountain Asian Junior Masters in Thailand and narrowly missed match play in the U.S. Junior Amateur after not advancing from a 13-for-9 playoff. In 2023, he had three wins and eight top-12 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events.

Past Performance