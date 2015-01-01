Khalid Attieh

Attieh is making his fifth Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he won the individual title in both the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship in Qatar and the Abu Dhabi Golf Club Men’s Open in the United Arab Emirates, finished runner-up in the Jordan Open and made the cut in an Asian Tour event in Oman. In consecutive weeks in October 2023, he won both the Jordan Open and the Bahrain Amateur Open just before heading to Australia for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Past Performance