2024 Results

China’s Wenyi Ding Wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship In Dramatic Fashion

Date

3-6 October 2024

Venue

Taiheiyo Club Gotemba

Par

35-35-70

Length

7,217 yards

Designer

Shunsuke Kato

Opened

1977

China’s Wenyi Ding won the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship after a final-round 67, his fourth consecutive 67 at the par-70 Taiheiyo Club Gotemba.

The 12-under total was enough to edge fellow China countryman Ziqin Zhou by one stroke as the field battled rainy conditions throughout the week in the foothills of Mount Fuji. The win marks the fifth victory by a Chinese player in the 15 editions of the Championship, the most by any country.

“It feels really good. Last year I lost in the playoff and just felt I couldn’t play any better. And this year I got the trophy, it’s amazing,” said Ding. “Before I played No. 17 I didn’t want to play for a birdie. I just wanted to save a par. I felt nervous on the birdie putt (on 18). I don’t know why but it went three or four feet by. I was able to hole it.”

Ding entered the Championship as the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He fell on the second hole of a playoff at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship held at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

The 19-year-old moved ahead with a birdie at the third and followed up with a birdie at the ninth to lead by three at the turn over Zhou, an 18-year-old member of the men’s golf team at the University of California – Berkeley. Zhou birdied the par-5 18th to briefly tie the lead before Ding’s birdie at the par-3 17th – a 239-yard shot that landed inside six feet – proved to be the difference. He found a bunker off the tee at the par-5 18th and laid up to 140 yards. His approach shot found the back of the green and the ensuing two-putt, capped by a four-foot comeback putt, won the Championship.

Ding came out on top after an extended day’s play which saw the third round completed Sunday morning after a fog delay of six and a half hours on Friday led to a delayed start for each round. The final round got underway at 9 a.m. with Ding and Zhou tied for the lead at nine-under-par, two shots clear of Japan’s Rintaro Nakano and Seonghyeon An of Korea.

POS

PLAYER

COUNTRY

TO PAR

R1

R2

R3

R4

TOTAL

1

Wenyi Ding

China

-12

67

67

67

67

268

2

Ziqin Zhou

China

-11

69

67

65

68

269

3

Rintaro Nakano

Japan

-10

66

67

70

67

270

4

Reo Maruo

Japan

-9

70

67

69

65

271

T5

Masato Sumiuchi

Japan

-7

69

70

68

66

273

T5

Seonghyeon An

Republic of Korea

-7

72

65

66

70

273

7

Shoon Kobayashi

Japan

-5

68

70

67

70

275

T8

Sungyeop Cho

Republic of Korea

-4

67

72

70

67

276

T8

Shu Fukuzumi

Japan

-4

67

70

69

70

276

T8

Cooper Moore

New Zealand

-4

69

67

69

71

276

T8

Rizq Adam Rohizam

Malaysia

-4

67

68

71

70

276

12

Ngai 'Kelvin' Si

Macao, China

-3

70

66

71

70

277

T13

Ryan Ang

Singapore

-2

69

74

68

67

278

T13

Phoenix Campbell

Australia

-2

71

66

73

68

278

T13

Jeffrey Shen

Hong Kong, China

-2

66

69

73

70

278

T16

Chi-Chun Chen

Chinese Taipei

-1

67

72

72

68

279

T16

Alexander Yang

Hong Kong, China

-1

71

73

65

70

279

18

Kartik Singh

India

E

71

67

72

70

280

T19

Kuangyu 'Tony' Chen

Australia

+1

71

69

71

70

281

T19

Quinnton Croker

Australia

+1

70

70

73

68

281

T19

Anh Minh Nguyen

Vietnam

+1

69

70

68

74

281

T19

Taishi Moto

Japan

+1

66

72

72

71

281

T19

Randy Bintang

Indonesia

+1

65

69

75

72

281

T24

Riura Matsui

Japan

+2

68

69

76

69

282

T24

Rayhan Latief

Indonesia

+2

73

73

68

68

282

T26

Fifa Laopakdee

Thailand

+3

74

67

67

75

283

T26

Jaemin Park

Republic of Korea

+3

68

71

76

68

283

T26

Jayden Ford

New Zealand

+3

72

67

72

72

283

T26

Isaac Lee

Hong Kong, China

+3

71

75

70

67

283

T30

Shinichi Suzuki

Philippines

+4

75

68

68

73

284

T30

Koichiro Furuse

Japan

+4

67

71

74

72

284

T32

Carl Jano Corpus

Philippines

+5

72

69

78

66

285

T32

Brayden Lee

Singapore

+5

72

71

74

68

285

T32

Jasper Stubbs

Australia

+5

72

72

71

70

285

T32

Tianyi Xiong

China

+5

73

72

71

69

285

T32

Connor Fewkes

Australia

+5

74

71

71

69

285

T37

Billy Dowling

Australia

+6

72

69

74

71

286

T37

Junhee Choi

Republic of Korea

+6

71

71

71

73

286

T37

Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa

India

+6

68

77

74

67

286

T37

Rakshit Dahiya

India

+6

75

71

70

70

286

41

Xingzhi Lin

Hong Kong, China

+7

72

70

75

70

287

42

Kent Hsiao

Chinese Taipei

+8

67

74

75

72

288

43

Kaito Sato

Japan

+9

73

74

71

71

289

T44

Khalid Attieh

Saudi Arabia

+10

70

74

73

73

290

T44

Thanawin Lee

Thailand

+10

71

73

76

70

290

T44

Enrique Dimayuga

Philippines

+10

69

69

75

77

290

T47

Cheng-Wei Hsieh

Chinese Taipei

+11

70

72

76

73

291

T47

Anson Yeo

Malaysia

+11

72

71

73

75

291

T49

Chanachon Chokprajakchat

Thailand

+12

71

74

72

75

292

T49

Robby Turnbull

New Zealand

+12

70

75

73

74

292

T49

Rayan Ahmed

United Arab Emirates

+12

74

72

73

73

292

52

Saleh Alkaabi

Qatar

+13

73

71

74

75

293

T53

Hsuan-yi Chen

Chinese Taipei

+14

71

75

74

74

294

T53

Lukas Michel

Australia

+14

71

76

73

74

294

55

R.J. Shieh

Chinese Taipei

+16

74

73

75

74

296

T56

Yutaka Toyoshima

Japan

+17

71

74

74

78

297

T56

Ingtawan Wangrungwichaisri

Thailand

+17

73

74

74

76

297

58

Lapassapon L. Heras-Gomez

Thailand

+18

69

72

85

72

298

59

Joshua Bai

New Zealand

+19

76

71

75

77

299

60

Mousa Shana'ah

Jordan

+21

76

71

81

73

301

T61

Ali Alsakha

Saudi Arabia

+25

71

74

81

79

305

T61

Redge Camacho

Guam

+25

70

77

81

77

305

MC

Luke Brandler

Hong Kong, China

+8

71

77

148

MC

Troy Storm

Singapore

+8

75

73

148

MC

Stanley Lin

Chinese Taipei

+8

76

72

148

MC

Bowen Chai

China

+8

77

71

148

MC

Andrew Yap

Malaysia

+8

74

74

148

MC

Xihuan Chang

China

+8

76

72

148

MC

Reshan Algama

Sri Lanka

+9

75

74

149

MC

M H Chalitha Pushpika

Sri Lanka

+9

77

72

149

MC

Kenneth Sutianto

Indonesia

+9

76

73

149

MC

Sadbhav Acharya

Nepal

+9

74

75

149

MC

Geon Kang

Republic of Korea

+10

75

75

150

MC

Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid

Malaysia

+10

72

78

150

MC

Amadeus Christian Susanto

Indonesia

+10

77

73

150

MC

Ivan Sablan

Guam

+10

76

74

150

MC

Vedant Sirohi

India

+10

69

81

150

MC

Zubair Firdaus

Malaysia

+11

77

74

151

MC

Siwoo Park

Republic of Korea

+11

73

78

151

MC

Geoffrey Laklak

Lebanon

+11

73

78

151

MC

Duc Son Nguyen

Vietnam

+11

78

73

151

MC

Khalifa Almaraisi

Bahrain

+11

74

77

151

MC

Qawi Aslimon

Brunei

+11

77

74

151

MC

Salman Jehangir

Pakistan

+12

75

77

152

MC

Wally Ilake

Papua New Guinea

+12

77

75

152

MC

William Justin Wijaya

Indonesia

+12

72

80

152

MC

Lander Lee

Hong Kong, China

+13

77

76

153

MC

William Howard

Cook Islands

+13

79

74

153

MC

Kyaw Ko Ko Chit

Myanmar

+14

79

75

154

MC

Lio Vui

Samoa

+14

76

78

154

MC

Warut Boonrod

Thailand

+14

78

76

154

MC

Saran Jantratit

Thailand

+16

78

78

156

MC

Hein Naing Zin

Myanmar

+16

75

81

156

MC

Gideon Tikili

Papua New Guinea

+16

80

76

156

MC

Vasin Manibanseng

Laos

+17

79

78

157

MC

Hussain Hamid

Pakistan

+19

77

82

159

MC

Rajat Rai

Fiji

+19

80

79

159

MC

Zaidoon Zakaria

Iraq

+20

79

81

160

MC

Ali Abdulla Al Shahrani

Qatar

+20

76

84

160

MC

Numan Ilyas

Pakistan

+21

77

84

161

MC

MD Abubaker Siddik

Bangladesh

+21

77

84

161

MC

Ahmed Al Wahaibi

Oman

+21

78

83

161

MC

Qasim Khan

Pakistan

+22

79

83

162

MC

Azzan Al Rumhy

Oman

+23

83

80

163

MC

Reahul Im

Cambodia

+23

82

81

163

MC

Shahab Uddin

Bangladesh

+24

84

80

164

MC

Kristopher Williamson

Cook Islands

+25

79

86

165

MC

Shakeel Pillay

Fiji

+26

86

80

166

MC

Ulziidelger Delgermaa

Mongolia

+26

84

82

166

MC

Mohammad Alrawashdeh

Jordan

+26

83

83

166

MC

Sajjad Karam Pour Barjouei

Iran

+26

82

84

166

MC

Mohamed Diab Alnoaimi

Bahrain

+28

88

80

168

MC

Abdulla Kalbat

United Arab Emirates

+28

83

85

168

MC

Salem Alabdallat

Jordan

+29

88

81

169

MC

Munkhbaatar Boldbaatar

Mongolia

+30

82

88

170

MC

Dechen Lhendup

Bhutan

+31

91

80

171

MC

Hashem Shana'ah

Jordan

+35

85

90

175

MC

Paul Soring

Solomon Islands

+36

91

85

176

MC

Rachid Akl

Lebanon

+50

96

94

190

DQ

Zeqian Fang

China

-

71

70