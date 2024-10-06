2024 Results
China’s Wenyi Ding Wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship In Dramatic Fashion
Date
3-6 October 2024
Venue
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba
Par
35-35-70
Length
7,217 yards
Designer
Shunsuke Kato
Opened
1977
China’s Wenyi Ding won the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship after a final-round 67, his fourth consecutive 67 at the par-70 Taiheiyo Club Gotemba.
The 12-under total was enough to edge fellow China countryman Ziqin Zhou by one stroke as the field battled rainy conditions throughout the week in the foothills of Mount Fuji. The win marks the fifth victory by a Chinese player in the 15 editions of the Championship, the most by any country.
“It feels really good. Last year I lost in the playoff and just felt I couldn’t play any better. And this year I got the trophy, it’s amazing,” said Ding. “Before I played No. 17 I didn’t want to play for a birdie. I just wanted to save a par. I felt nervous on the birdie putt (on 18). I don’t know why but it went three or four feet by. I was able to hole it.”
Ding entered the Championship as the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He fell on the second hole of a playoff at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship held at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club.
The 19-year-old moved ahead with a birdie at the third and followed up with a birdie at the ninth to lead by three at the turn over Zhou, an 18-year-old member of the men’s golf team at the University of California – Berkeley. Zhou birdied the par-5 18th to briefly tie the lead before Ding’s birdie at the par-3 17th – a 239-yard shot that landed inside six feet – proved to be the difference. He found a bunker off the tee at the par-5 18th and laid up to 140 yards. His approach shot found the back of the green and the ensuing two-putt, capped by a four-foot comeback putt, won the Championship.
Ding came out on top after an extended day’s play which saw the third round completed Sunday morning after a fog delay of six and a half hours on Friday led to a delayed start for each round. The final round got underway at 9 a.m. with Ding and Zhou tied for the lead at nine-under-par, two shots clear of Japan’s Rintaro Nakano and Seonghyeon An of Korea.
POS
PLAYER
COUNTRY
TO PAR
R1
R2
R3
R4
TOTAL
1
Wenyi Ding
China
-12
67
67
67
67
268
2
Ziqin Zhou
China
-11
69
67
65
68
269
3
Rintaro Nakano
Japan
-10
66
67
70
67
270
4
Reo Maruo
Japan
-9
70
67
69
65
271
T5
Masato Sumiuchi
Japan
-7
69
70
68
66
273
T5
Seonghyeon An
Republic of Korea
-7
72
65
66
70
273
7
Shoon Kobayashi
Japan
-5
68
70
67
70
275
T8
Sungyeop Cho
Republic of Korea
-4
67
72
70
67
276
T8
Shu Fukuzumi
Japan
-4
67
70
69
70
276
T8
Cooper Moore
New Zealand
-4
69
67
69
71
276
T8
Rizq Adam Rohizam
Malaysia
-4
67
68
71
70
276
12
Ngai 'Kelvin' Si
Macao, China
-3
70
66
71
70
277
T13
Ryan Ang
Singapore
-2
69
74
68
67
278
T13
Phoenix Campbell
Australia
-2
71
66
73
68
278
T13
Jeffrey Shen
Hong Kong, China
-2
66
69
73
70
278
T16
Chi-Chun Chen
Chinese Taipei
-1
67
72
72
68
279
T16
Alexander Yang
Hong Kong, China
-1
71
73
65
70
279
18
Kartik Singh
India
E
71
67
72
70
280
T19
Kuangyu 'Tony' Chen
Australia
+1
71
69
71
70
281
T19
Quinnton Croker
Australia
+1
70
70
73
68
281
T19
Anh Minh Nguyen
Vietnam
+1
69
70
68
74
281
T19
Taishi Moto
Japan
+1
66
72
72
71
281
T19
Randy Bintang
Indonesia
+1
65
69
75
72
281
T24
Riura Matsui
Japan
+2
68
69
76
69
282
T24
Rayhan Latief
Indonesia
+2
73
73
68
68
282
T26
Fifa Laopakdee
Thailand
+3
74
67
67
75
283
T26
Jaemin Park
Republic of Korea
+3
68
71
76
68
283
T26
Jayden Ford
New Zealand
+3
72
67
72
72
283
T26
Isaac Lee
Hong Kong, China
+3
71
75
70
67
283
T30
Shinichi Suzuki
Philippines
+4
75
68
68
73
284
T30
Koichiro Furuse
Japan
+4
67
71
74
72
284
T32
Carl Jano Corpus
Philippines
+5
72
69
78
66
285
T32
Brayden Lee
Singapore
+5
72
71
74
68
285
T32
Jasper Stubbs
Australia
+5
72
72
71
70
285
T32
Tianyi Xiong
China
+5
73
72
71
69
285
T32
Connor Fewkes
Australia
+5
74
71
71
69
285
T37
Billy Dowling
Australia
+6
72
69
74
71
286
T37
Junhee Choi
Republic of Korea
+6
71
71
71
73
286
T37
Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa
India
+6
68
77
74
67
286
T37
Rakshit Dahiya
India
+6
75
71
70
70
286
41
Xingzhi Lin
Hong Kong, China
+7
72
70
75
70
287
42
Kent Hsiao
Chinese Taipei
+8
67
74
75
72
288
43
Kaito Sato
Japan
+9
73
74
71
71
289
T44
Khalid Attieh
Saudi Arabia
+10
70
74
73
73
290
T44
Thanawin Lee
Thailand
+10
71
73
76
70
290
T44
Enrique Dimayuga
Philippines
+10
69
69
75
77
290
T47
Cheng-Wei Hsieh
Chinese Taipei
+11
70
72
76
73
291
T47
Anson Yeo
Malaysia
+11
72
71
73
75
291
T49
Chanachon Chokprajakchat
Thailand
+12
71
74
72
75
292
T49
Robby Turnbull
New Zealand
+12
70
75
73
74
292
T49
Rayan Ahmed
United Arab Emirates
+12
74
72
73
73
292
52
Saleh Alkaabi
Qatar
+13
73
71
74
75
293
T53
Hsuan-yi Chen
Chinese Taipei
+14
71
75
74
74
294
T53
Lukas Michel
Australia
+14
71
76
73
74
294
55
R.J. Shieh
Chinese Taipei
+16
74
73
75
74
296
T56
Yutaka Toyoshima
Japan
+17
71
74
74
78
297
T56
Ingtawan Wangrungwichaisri
Thailand
+17
73
74
74
76
297
58
Lapassapon L. Heras-Gomez
Thailand
+18
69
72
85
72
298
59
Joshua Bai
New Zealand
+19
76
71
75
77
299
60
Mousa Shana'ah
Jordan
+21
76
71
81
73
301
T61
Ali Alsakha
Saudi Arabia
+25
71
74
81
79
305
T61
Redge Camacho
Guam
+25
70
77
81
77
305
MC
Luke Brandler
Hong Kong, China
+8
71
77
148
MC
Troy Storm
Singapore
+8
75
73
148
MC
Stanley Lin
Chinese Taipei
+8
76
72
148
MC
Bowen Chai
China
+8
77
71
148
MC
Andrew Yap
Malaysia
+8
74
74
148
MC
Xihuan Chang
China
+8
76
72
148
MC
Reshan Algama
Sri Lanka
+9
75
74
149
MC
M H Chalitha Pushpika
Sri Lanka
+9
77
72
149
MC
Kenneth Sutianto
Indonesia
+9
76
73
149
MC
Sadbhav Acharya
Nepal
+9
74
75
149
MC
Geon Kang
Republic of Korea
+10
75
75
150
MC
Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid
Malaysia
+10
72
78
150
MC
Amadeus Christian Susanto
Indonesia
+10
77
73
150
MC
Ivan Sablan
Guam
+10
76
74
150
MC
Vedant Sirohi
India
+10
69
81
150
MC
Zubair Firdaus
Malaysia
+11
77
74
151
MC
Siwoo Park
Republic of Korea
+11
73
78
151
MC
Geoffrey Laklak
Lebanon
+11
73
78
151
MC
Duc Son Nguyen
Vietnam
+11
78
73
151
MC
Khalifa Almaraisi
Bahrain
+11
74
77
151
MC
Qawi Aslimon
Brunei
+11
77
74
151
MC
Salman Jehangir
Pakistan
+12
75
77
152
MC
Wally Ilake
Papua New Guinea
+12
77
75
152
MC
William Justin Wijaya
Indonesia
+12
72
80
152
MC
Lander Lee
Hong Kong, China
+13
77
76
153
MC
William Howard
Cook Islands
+13
79
74
153
MC
Kyaw Ko Ko Chit
Myanmar
+14
79
75
154
MC
Lio Vui
Samoa
+14
76
78
154
MC
Warut Boonrod
Thailand
+14
78
76
154
MC
Saran Jantratit
Thailand
+16
78
78
156
MC
Hein Naing Zin
Myanmar
+16
75
81
156
MC
Gideon Tikili
Papua New Guinea
+16
80
76
156
MC
Vasin Manibanseng
Laos
+17
79
78
157
MC
Hussain Hamid
Pakistan
+19
77
82
159
MC
Rajat Rai
Fiji
+19
80
79
159
MC
Zaidoon Zakaria
Iraq
+20
79
81
160
MC
Ali Abdulla Al Shahrani
Qatar
+20
76
84
160
MC
Numan Ilyas
Pakistan
+21
77
84
161
MC
MD Abubaker Siddik
Bangladesh
+21
77
84
161
MC
Ahmed Al Wahaibi
Oman
+21
78
83
161
MC
Qasim Khan
Pakistan
+22
79
83
162
MC
Azzan Al Rumhy
Oman
+23
83
80
163
MC
Reahul Im
Cambodia
+23
82
81
163
MC
Shahab Uddin
Bangladesh
+24
84
80
164
MC
Kristopher Williamson
Cook Islands
+25
79
86
165
MC
Shakeel Pillay
Fiji
+26
86
80
166
MC
Ulziidelger Delgermaa
Mongolia
+26
84
82
166
MC
Mohammad Alrawashdeh
Jordan
+26
83
83
166
MC
Sajjad Karam Pour Barjouei
Iran
+26
82
84
166
MC
Mohamed Diab Alnoaimi
Bahrain
+28
88
80
168
MC
Abdulla Kalbat
United Arab Emirates
+28
83
85
168
MC
Salem Alabdallat
Jordan
+29
88
81
169
MC
Munkhbaatar Boldbaatar
Mongolia
+30
82
88
170
MC
Dechen Lhendup
Bhutan
+31
91
80
171
MC
Hashem Shana'ah
Jordan
+35
85
90
175
MC
Paul Soring
Solomon Islands
+36
91
85
176
MC
Rachid Akl
Lebanon
+50
96
94
190
DQ
Zeqian Fang
China
-
71
70