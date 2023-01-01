Broadcast and Event Schedule

The 2023 Championship will be broadcast in more than 190 countries, again placing the event as the most televised amateur golf tournament in the world. This coverage will include three hours of live coverage all four days. A 30-minute wrap-up highlight will also be produced after the conclusion of the final round. In addition to broadcasters around the world, the entire broadcast will be simulcast on AACgolf.com. The television commentary team will featured Rich Lerner, Frank Nobilo, Paul Gow, Colt Knost and Amanda Renner.

Broadcast Times Local (Melbourne) GMT EST Thursday 16:00 - 19:00 5:00 - 8:00 1:00 - 4:00 Friday 16:00 - 19:00 5:00 - 8:00 1:00 - 4:00 Saturday 13:00 - 16:00 2:00 - 5:00 22:00 - 1:00 Sunday 14:00 - 17:00 3:00 - 6:00 23:00 - 2:00 Highlights 8am-8:30am Monday 21:00 - 21:30 17:00 - 17:30

2023 Broadcasters