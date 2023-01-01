Live
Broadcast and Event Schedule
The 2023 Championship will be broadcast in more than 190 countries, again placing the event as the most televised amateur golf tournament in the world. This coverage will include three hours of live coverage all four days. A 30-minute wrap-up highlight will also be produced after the conclusion of the final round. In addition to broadcasters around the world, the entire broadcast will be simulcast on AACgolf.com. The television commentary team will featured Rich Lerner, Frank Nobilo, Paul Gow, Colt Knost and Amanda Renner.
Broadcast Times
Local (Melbourne)
GMT
EST
Thursday
16:00 - 19:00
5:00 - 8:00
1:00 - 4:00
Friday
16:00 - 19:00
5:00 - 8:00
1:00 - 4:00
Saturday
13:00 - 16:00
2:00 - 5:00
22:00 - 1:00
Sunday
14:00 - 17:00
3:00 - 6:00
23:00 - 2:00
Highlights
8am-8:30am Monday
21:00 - 21:30
17:00 - 17:30
2023 Broadcasters
Fox Sports (Australia)
SPOTV Asia (Pan-Asia)
iQIYI (China)
SBS Sports (Korea)
Tokyo Broadcasting System (Japan)
Sky Sports (UK)
ESPN (Latin America and United States)
SuperSport (Southern Africa)
TSN (Canada)
Warner Bros. Discovery (Europe)