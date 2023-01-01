Live

Broadcast and Event Schedule

The 2023 Championship will be broadcast in more than 190 countries, again placing the event as the most televised amateur golf tournament in the world. This coverage will include three hours of live coverage all four days. A 30-minute wrap-up highlight will also be produced after the conclusion of the final round. In addition to broadcasters around the world, the entire broadcast will be simulcast on AACgolf.com. The television commentary team will featured Rich Lerner, Frank Nobilo, Paul Gow, Colt Knost and Amanda Renner.

Broadcast Times

Local (Melbourne)

GMT

EST

Thursday

16:00 - 19:00

5:00 - 8:00

1:00 - 4:00

Friday

16:00 - 19:00

5:00 - 8:00

1:00 - 4:00

Saturday

13:00 - 16:00

2:00 - 5:00

22:00 - 1:00

Sunday

14:00 - 17:00

3:00 - 6:00

23:00 - 2:00

Highlights

8am-8:30am Monday

21:00 - 21:30

17:00 - 17:30

2023 Broadcasters

  • Fox Sports (Australia)

  • SPOTV Asia (Pan-Asia)

  • iQIYI (China)

  • SBS Sports (Korea)

  • Tokyo Broadcasting System (Japan)

  • Sky Sports (UK)

  • ESPN (Latin America and United States)

  • SuperSport (Southern Africa)

  • TSN (Canada)

  • Warner Bros. Discovery (Europe)