Leads & Winners

Largest Lead

Holes Strokes Player Year 18 4 Shae Wools-Cobb 2017 (T6) 36 5 Tianlang Guan 2012 (Winner) 54 8 Antonio Murdaca 2014 (Winner)

Lead, Highest Score

Holes Score Player Year 18 68 Zecheng Dou 2013 (T4) 36 142 Shohei Hasegawa 2013 (2) 36 142 Changwoo Lee 2013 (Winner) 54 211 Changwoo Lee 2013 (Winner)

Lead, Lowest Score

Holes Score Player Year 18 62 Cheng Jin 2015 (Winner) 18 63 Blake Windred 2019 36 130 Cheng Jin 2015 (Winner) 36 130 Tianlang Guan 2012 (Winner) 54 199 Cheng Jin 2015 (Winner)

Lead, Most Players To Tie

Holes Score Player Year 18 7 Keita Nakajima, Wooyoung Cho, Yuxin Lin, Alexander Yang, Sam Choi, Lukas Michel, Jimmy Zheng 2021 (67) 36 2 Jordan Sherratt, Changwon Han 2009 (135) 36 2 Shohei Hasegawa, Changwoo Lee 2013 (142) 36 2 Lloyd Jefferson Go, Cheng Jin 2018 (132) 54 4 Yuto Katsuragawa, Yung-Hua Liu, Ren Yonezawa, Blake Windred 2019 (208)

Average Winner's Score

273.3 (Excludes 2015 championship, which concluded following third round)

AAC Winner's WAGR Ranking Entering the Championship