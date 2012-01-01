Zeqian Fang

Fang is making his first Championship start. Earlier in 2024, he had two wins and six top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events in China. In the summer of 2023, he reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Junior Amateur and recorded top-six finishes in three American Junior Golf Association events in the United States. Later that year, he won the Shanshan Feng Academy International Junior Championship and finished third in the China Amateur Open.